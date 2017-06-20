SAN FRANCISCO, CA and TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Achievers, an industry leading provider of employee recognition and engagement solutions, today announced the winners of its Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ in North America for 2017. The annual award -- now in its seventh year -- honors the top 50 employers in North America that make engagement, alignment and recognition central to the employee experience. Winners will be celebrated during an awards gala in New Orleans on Monday, September 11, 2017 before the opening of this year's Achievers Customer Experience (ACE) Conference.

"The focus in the workplace has shifted from employer to employee," commented David Brennan, general manager of Achievers, which is a company of Blackhawk Network, a global leader in retail and incentive solutions. "This shift requires alignment between the values of the company and the values of the employee, while advancing a favorable employee experience. The companies receiving this award recognize the positive business impact of a respected employer brand and productive, engaged workforce. We're delighted to add each of them to this impressive roster of people-first organizations."

Applicants were evaluated based on the Eight Elements of Employee Engagement™: Communication, Leadership, Culture, Rewards and Recognition, Professional and Personal Growth, Accountability and Performance, Vision and Values and Corporate Social Responsibility.

The winners were selected by a panel of judges comprised of employee engagement academics, thought leaders and influencers from organizations including ERE, the Northern California Human Resource Association (NCHRA), HR.com, HRO Today, Talent Culture, Talent Board and the HR Certification Institute (HRCI).

Listed in alphabetical order, the 2017 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ in North America are:

1. Access Communications Co-operative Limited

2. Air Canada

3. Alliance Data

4. ArcelorMittal Dofasco

5. ARI

6. ATB Financial

7. Availity LLC

8. Bank of Montreal (BMO) Financial Group

9. Bill Gosling Outsourcing

10. Bluegreen Vacations

11. Bruce Power

12. C&A Industries, Inc.

13. Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited

14. Caesars Entertainment

15. CareFirst Inc.

16. Cartus Corporation

17. CIBC

18. CIBC Mellon

19. Coborn's, Inc.

20. Cox Automotive

21. Discover

22. ECi Software Solutions

23. Electronic Arts

24. ESS - Compass Group Canada

25. First Canadian Title (FCT)

26. Hagerty

27. Horizon, Blue Cross, Blue Shield of New Jersey

28. MD Financial Management

29. Medxcel Facilities Management

30. Meijer

31. Meridian Credit Union

32. Mission Health System

33. Moneris Solutions Corp

34. peopleCare Inc.

35. PraxAir

36. Protiviti

37. Reynolds American Inc.

38. Rogers Communications

39. Ryan LLC

40. Samsung Electronics Canada

41. Shop Direct

42. Smart & Final Stores

43. Tata Consulting Services

44. Tata Consulting Services Canada

45. Telus International

46. Total Quality Logistics

47. TriMedx

48. Ultimate Software

49. Vision Critical

50. World Travel Holdings

For more information about Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™, please visit http://www.achievers.com/engaged. Follow the conversation on Twitter at @Achievers or use Achievers50.

About Achievers

The Achievers Employee Recognition and Rewards solution provides companies with a robust foundation for their employee engagement initiatives by enabling both social and rewards-based recognition. Designed for today's workplace, Achievers' innovative cloud-based platform can increase employee engagement and drive business success. It empowers employees to recognize and reward each other in real time and aligns employees with company values and goals. Delivering millions of recognitions annually, the Achievers platform inspires employee loyalty, engagement and performance. Visit us at www.achievers.com. Achievers is a subsidiary of Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc., and is headquartered in Toronto and San Francisco.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAWK) is a global financial technology company and a leader in connecting brands and people through branded value solutions. Blackhawk platforms and solutions enable the management of stored value products, promotions and incentive programs in retail, ecommerce, financial services and mobile wallets. Blackhawk's Hawk Commerce division offers technology solutions to businesses and direct to consumers. The Hawk Incentives division offers enterprise, SMB and reseller partners an array of platforms and branded value products to incent and reward consumers, employees and sales channels. Headquartered in Pleasanton, Calif., Blackhawk operates in 26 countries. For more information, please visit blackhawknetwork.com, hawkcommerce.com, hawkincentives.com or our product websites giftcards.com, giftcardmall.com, cardpool.com, giftcardlab.com and omnicard.com.