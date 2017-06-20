RALEIGH, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 --Percona, the company that delivers enterprise-class MySQL®, MongoDB® and other open source database solutions and services, today announced the Call for Speakers for Percona Live Open Source Database Conference Europe 2017 is open and accepting proposals through July 17, 2017. The Percona Live Open Source Database Conference Europe 2017 will take place September 25-27, 2017 at the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel in Dublin, Ireland. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

The Percona Live Open Source Database Conference Europe, which was completely sold-out in 2016, is the premier event for individuals and businesses that develop and use open source software.

The conference theme this year is "Championing Open Source Databases," with sessions on MySQL, MariaDB, MongoDB and other open source database technologies, including time series databases, PostgreSQL and RocksDB. The 2017 conference will feature a range of in-depth discussions and hands-on tutorials for three formal tracks -- Developer, Business/Case Studies and Operations.

Breakout sessions are 50 minutes in length, including a Q&A. Tutorial sessions are three or six hours in length, focused on an immediate and practical application of in-depth knowledge, and targeted at a level between a training class and a conference breakout session. Tutorial speakers should assume that attendees will have laptops to work through detailed and potentially hands-on presentations. Lightning Talks are five-minute presentations focusing on one key point that interests the open source community: technical, lighthearted or entertaining talks on new ideas, a successful project, a cautionary story, a quick tip or demonstration.

Selected speakers will receive a complimentary full conference pass.

Sponsorships

Sponsorship opportunities for Percona Live Open Source Database Conference Europe 2017 are available and offer the opportunity to interact with hundreds of DBAs, sysadmins, developers, CTOs, CEOs, business managers, technology evangelists, solution vendors, and entrepreneurs who typically attend the event.

Percona Live Conferences

What: Percona Live Open Source Database Conference Europe 2017

Where: Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, 8 Golden Lane, Dublin, Ireland

When: September 25-27, 2017

Call for Papers Deadline: July 17, 2017

About Percona

With more than 3,000 customers worldwide, Percona is the only company that delivers enterprise-class solutions for both MySQL®, MongoDB® and other open source databases across traditional and cloud-based platforms. The company provides Software, Support, Consulting, and Managed Services to large, well-known global brands such as Cisco Systems, Time Warner Cable, Alcatel-Lucent, Rent the Runway and the BBC, as well as smaller enterprises looking to maximize application performance while streamlining database efficiencies. Well established as thought leaders, Percona experts author content for the Percona Database Performance Blog and the Percona Live Open Source Database Conferences draw attendees and expert technical speakers from around the world. For more information, visit www.percona.com.

Percona®, XtraBackup®, TokuDB® and Fractal Tree® are registered trademarks of Percona LLC or its subsidiaries. All other registered and unregistered trademarks in this document are the sole property of their respective owners.

Company Information



Press Contact

Brigit Valencia

For Percona

(360) 597-4516

Email Contact



