Sociabble has taken a significant step in its international expansion, opening a new office in Mumbai, India. With the company already present in New York, London, Paris and Lyon, the opening of the Indian office cements Sociabble's position as a leading provider of employee advocacy, social selling and workplace engagement software across US, UK, EMEA and APAC markets.

The opening of the Mumbai office is the latest in a series of milestones in Sociabble's development. In March 2016 the company announced a $5M round of funding for its expansion in North America and Europe, while in March 2017 it was named among the top 100 employers in the digital sphere in France.

The launch of operations in India reinforces Sociabble's presence in Asia Pacific, a market in which it is highly active. The Sociabble platform is already used in India by clients such as Infosys, Microsoft and Société Générale. Indeed, the fact that Sociabble is present on an international scale is crucial to its success working with companies on the deployment of global, pan-enterprise employee advocacy and social selling programs.

"The opening of our Mumbai office marks the start of an exciting new chapter for Sociabble," explains Jean-Louis Bénard, CEO. "With a number of great deployments already underway in the region, we look forward to working with our clients in and around India."

About Sociabble

Sociabble delivers top of the line enterprise solutions for employee advocacy, social selling, internal communication and brand advocacy. Its software as a service (SaaS) technology platforms are available natively for Android, iOS and Windows Phone.

Launched in 2014 by a team of experienced entrepreneurs in digital asset management technology, social media and content marketing, Sociabble is currently used in over 60 countries, and has acquired some of the world's most prestigious clients, including Microsoft, BNP Paribas, L'Oréal and PwC. Headquartered in Paris, France, the company has operations in Lyon, New York, London and Mumbai.

