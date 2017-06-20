Frost & Sullivan Commends NICE's Holistic Customer Interaction Solutions for the North American Contact Center Market

NICE makes the most of current technologies to future-proof customers' businesses

SANTA CLARA, California, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the contact centers market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes NICE with the 2017 North America Frost & Sullivan Award for Product Line Strategy Leadership. NICE's wide range of customer interaction solutions, along with its strong intellectual property assets, have helped contact centers improve and differentiate their customer experience. NICE has consistently been a top five player for many years within the segments of quality monitoring, call recording and analytics on the strength of its customer centricity and visionary product line strategies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/524813/FrostSullivan_NICE_award.jpg

NICE has a full range of solutions for its target markets, including valuable real-time interaction management, advanced analytics and employee engagement tools. Its customer interaction solutions include:

Workforce Optimization (WFO), a suite of analytics and management solutions to enable enterprises to better manage the back office and contact center

Interaction Optimization, a set of tools for optimizing customer interactions

Sales Optimization

Contact Center Compliance Solutions

Customer Journey Solutions, providing real-time data capture and analytics from all customer touchpoints, including the Web, call center, retail outlets, email, chat and social media, to create a unified view of a customer's journey.

In addition, its massive intellectual property portfolio comprises 135 patents issued in the US, 50 patents issued in other countries and more than 72 pending patent applications in the US.

"NICE's product line addresses the needs of customers across the spectrum, from complete and feature-rich enterprise offerings, to cost-efficient, easy to use packages for the small- and medium-sized business (SMB) market," said Frost & Sullivan Principal Analyst, Digital Transformation. "Most importantly, its product line boasts lower complexity, intuitiveness and costs to address all areas of the market, not just enterprise."

The company recently launched two cutting-edge solutions. The first is EvolveWFM, a completely redesigned workforce management (WFM) solution for SMBs, delivering high functionality at reduced costs and requiring minimal IT support. It aids automated scheduling, forecasting and real-time adherence, which presents companies with greater functionality. The second is NPM Essentials, a performance management solution that is pre-configured and pre-integrated for reduced cost and simplicity, yet providing a solid set of performance management features.

NICE has complemented its strong organic growth with a strong acquisition strategy. This has enabled it to bring products to the market sooner than the competition and add functionality and value to existing products. For instance:

In 2010, when the industry was just considering real-time analytics, NICE acquired eGlue to gain more functionality in this area.

In 2011, when the concept of Voice of the Customer (VoC) was just establishing a toehold in the contact center market, NICE acquired Fizzback to ontain VoC capabilities.

In 2013, it leveraged the emerging area of Big Data when it acquired Causata.

In 2016, NICE acquired one of the market leaders in the cloud contact center space, inContact, which endowed it with a complete set of cloud contact center products.

In 2016, it acquired aC2, a WFM solutions provider to add more capabilities to its WFO offerings.

Besides, NICE is adept at utilizing assets from its other business units to enhance existing solutions and create new ones. It has one of the most complete sets of fraud detection, risk management and compliance suites in its ACTIMIZE and SECURITY business units.

By adhering to industry standards, NICE has ensured that its products can be heavily customized by partners or customers. It also has deep integrations with a wide array of third-party suppliers to address customer needs.

"A well-known global brand, NICE serves 80% of the Fortune 100 companies, and more than 25,000 organizations in the enterprise as well as security industries in more than 150 countries," noted Ms. Jamison. "This success was possible due to its broad product portfolio that serves customers' needs for quality, functionality and price/performance value across the contact center market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a comprehensive product line that caters to the breadth of the market it serves. The award recognizes the extent to which the product line meets customer base demands, the overall impact it has in terms of customer value as well as increased market share.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) is the worldwide leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Chiara Carella

P: +44 (0) 207.343.8314

F: 210.348.1003

E: chiara.carella@frost.com