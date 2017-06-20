Frost & Sullivan awards top honors to Cisco for leading the network firewall market through threat defense strength

Cisco's next-gen firewalls help enable customers with their digital initiatives, while defending against advanced malware and ransomware

SANTA CLARA, California, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the firewall market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Cisco with the 2017 Global Frost & Sullivan Award for Market Leadership for capturing the top spot on the firewall market leader board. Cisco's longstanding reputation in networking and security helped it garner $48.7 billion in revenue for fiscal year 2016.

Cisco's security business is the company's fastest-growing segment. In particular, Cisco is excelling in the NGFW market, capturing nearly 19 percent market share with its focus on superior threat defense and simplified management options for multiple customer segments.

Cisco offers physical and virtual Cisco Firepower Next-Gen firewalls, ASA 5500-X models, and Cisco Meraki UTMs for a range of customer use cases. Cisco network security solutions are suited for multiple roles, including:

Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFWs)

Stand-alone Next-Gen IPS systems and Advanced Malware Protection sensors

Unified Threat Management (UTM) solutions

"Cisco's NGFWs are highly integrated; for instance, ASA 5500-X with FirePOWER Services combines firewall with Cisco Firepower Next-Gen IPS (NGIPS) and Cisco Advanced Malware Protection (AMP) for networks to help stop known, unknown and advanced threats," said Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst Chris Rodriguez. "Furthermore, the flexible options provided with the Cisco Firepower NGFW platforms allow customers to deploy the exact level of protection that they require at critical network boundaries, in the data center, and in the cloud."

Cisco delivers several NGFWs and UTMs for diverse use cases and network environments, including small and medium businesses (SMB), branch offices, enterprise networks, and data centers. Its product offerings include:

ASA with FirePOWER Services for SMB, commercial, and enterprise applications

Firepower 2100 Series models performance-optimized for Internet edge use cases

Firepower 4100 Series for high-speed networks and data centers

Firepower 9300 for service providers and campuses

Meraki UTM firewall appliances for distributed enterprises, K-12, and lean-IT organizations requiring cloud management and simplified provisioning

Cisco NGFWs provide value in two ways. First, through superior threat defense that stops more threats and enables consolidation, by replacing multiple point products (firewall, IPS, and malware sandbox). Second, Cisco lowers operational costs by providing simplified management for single instance, centralized, and cloud-managed customer requirements.

"Cisco continues to aggressively expand its security portfolio through a mix of internal and external R&D. In recent years, it has acquired numerous emerging and market-leading security companies, including Sourcefire, ThreatGRID, Cognitive Security, OpenDNS, Lancope, and CloudLock," noted Rodriguez. "Cisco remains aggressive in its development and integration strategy, as it looks to solve future security challenges arising from sophisticated adversaries and the global digital transformation."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

