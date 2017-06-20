Global $194.2 Billion Topical Drug Delivery Market, 2024 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Topical Drug Delivery Market is Expected to Reach USD 194.2 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR 9.3% During the Forecast Period of 2017 to 2024

The global topical drug delivery market have been segmented On the basis of product type into transdermal drug delivery device and topical drug delivery formulation. Transdermal drug delivery devices market is segmented into patches and, gels. The topical drug delivery formulation is segmented into liquid, semi-solid, solid.

Based on end-user the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home healthcare, diagnostic centers and others.

On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, pharmacy stores, direct tender and online pharmacy.

Major Players Operating in this Market:

- 3M Drug Delivery Systems

- Antares Pharma Inc.

- Biofarmitalia S.R.L

- Crescita Therapeutics

- Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

- Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

- Galderma S.A.

- Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

- Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (A J&J Company)

- Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG

- Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

- Nitto Denko Corporation

- Pharmatek Laboratories Inc.

- Prosollus Pharmaceuticals

- Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Corporation

- Sheffield Pharmaceuticals Inc.

- Solvay

- Stiefel Laboratories Inc.

- Tapemark

- Therasolve NV

- Transdermal Technologies Inc.

- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1. Overview of the Global Topical Drug Delivery Market

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage



2 Research Methodology



3 Market Landscape Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Global Topical Drug Delivery Market: Key Primary Insights

4.3. Market Overview

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.1.1. Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disease Such as Diabetes

4.3.1.2. Growth in Transdermal Technology

4.3.1.3. Innovation and Development of New Drug Types

4.3.1.4. Better Healthcare Spending in South Asia and Africa

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.4. Threats

4.4. Key Market Trends and Upcoming Technologies



5 Executive Summary



6 Topical Drug Delivery Market, by Product Type

6.1. Overview

6.2. Topical Drug Delivery, by Product Type

6.2.1. Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices, by Product Type

6.2.2. Topical Drug Delivery Formulations, by Form

6.2.2.1. Liquid Topical Drug Delivery Formulations, by Type

6.2.2.2. Semi-Solid Topical Drug Delivery Formulations, by Type

6.2.2.3. Solid Topical Drug Delivery Formulations, by Type



7 Topical Drug Delivery Market, by End-User

7.1. Overview

7.2. Hospitals

7.3. Home Healthcare

7.4. Clinics

7.5. Diagnostic Centers

7.6. Others



8 Topical Drug Delivery Market, by Distribution Channel

8.1. Overview

8.2. Hospital Pharmacies

8.3. Pharmacy Stores

8.4. Direct Tenders

8.5. Online Pharmacy



9 Topical Drug Delivery Market, by Geography



10 Topical Drug Delivery Market: Competitive Landscape



11 Topical Drug Delivery Market, Company Profiles



