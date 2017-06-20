MIDDLEBROOK, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA), the premier provider of PR, Marketing and Event Planning services to the tech and telecom industries, announces its new Digital Marketing & SEO Specialist, Blerim Mehmeti, as the newest addition to the JSA team. With this new hire, JSA launches its new SEO and Digital Advertising Services, as a complementary extension to its WalkOut videos, JSA TV and JSA Radio interviews, digital marketing, social media, and public relations.

Blerim is responsible for the optimization and management of JSA's digital marketing assets, including the company website, the Telecom Exchange website and the JSA TV YouTube page. Blerim also spearheads the efforts of JSA clients who are interested in enhancing their SEO and digital advertising reach. By utilizing the top social media tools and resources available today, Blerim delivers proven results, leveraging each ad dollar to drive click-throughs and engagement. He also recommends, deploys and reports on both organic and inorganic tactics to increase the clients' search engine ranking and marketing.

"We welcome Blerim and his SEO and digital ad expertise to the JSA family," states Jaymie Scotto Cutaia, CEO of JSA. "Blerim is an established YouTuber in his own right. With his own, highly successful tech channel, High Tech Point, many of his videos receive well over 100K views each. We look forward to leveraging his experience to further drive views and engagement to our client and community video interviews, WalkOuts and lead generation campaigns."

Based out of Toronto, Blerim is also a member of the growing JSA Canada team. The JSA Canada objective is to service the growing tech and telecom Canadian companies with valued and proven digital and in-print marketing, PR and event planning.

"I am honored to be part of the JSA family, spearheading the JSA SEO and digital marketing efforts, as well as representing JSA Canada in the growing tech sector of Toronto," continues Mr. Mehmeti. "I look forward to driving website optimization, video editing, graphics, AdWord and LinkedIn management, search engine marketing, social analysis and more for JSA and its valued telecom and tech clients."

For more information on JSA's digital advertising and/or SEO services, email pr@jaymiescotto.com or visit www.jaymiescotto.com.

About JSA

Celebrating more than 12 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Marketing and Event Planning services to the tech and telecom industries. Awarded 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for 2015 & 2016, our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, innovative tools, and established media and industry relationships, allowing us to deliver the finest outreach and brand awareness services available -- with measurable return on investment. Our clients enjoy 'insider access' to the top journalists, bloggers, analysts and thought leaders shaping tech and telecom -- as well as critical networking opportunities, including JSA's own industry networking event, Telecom Exchange

(TEX).

We also feature client and marketplace news via JSA WalkOuts (new, 3D-like interactive video for lead generation), JSA TV (our video newsroom on YouTube), JSA Radio (our podcast channel on iHeartRadio), Virtual CEO Roundtables (our monthly panel discussions with top industry thought leaders), Tech & Telecom News & Trends (our newsletter) and Tech and

Telecom News Now (our industry blog).

To learn more about how JSA can elevate your brand, visit www.jaymiescotto.com.

Join the conversation: Follow JSA on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

+1 866.695.3629

Email Contact



