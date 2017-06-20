VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Arcus Development Group Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ADG) ("Arcus") provides the following updates related to its wholly-owned Dan Man and Touleary properties, both located in the White Gold District of Yukon Territory.

Dan Man Property

Preparation for the 2017 exploration program at the Dan Man property is nearing completion. The Dan Man property is located immediately north and adjacent to the Goldcorp Inc. ("Goldcorp") Coffee project. The Arcus program is expected to begin in late July and will include reverse circulation drilling, soil sampling, geological mapping and prospecting.

The primary focus of the 2017 drilling will be to test a number of coincident structural and geochemical features in the Kwazulu, Kambaa and Rooibos zones. The program has been budgeted at $1,260,000 and will be carried out by Arcus personnel with some logistical support from Goldcorp.

Touleary Property

Arcus has recently added 91 new mineral claims to its Touleary property. The new claims were acquired through staking following a reinterpretation of existing Touleary exploration data by Arcus. The new claims cover prospective volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") targets located in an existing gap between the Touleary property to the south and the White Gold property to the north. The White Gold property was recently acquired by White Gold Corp. from Kinross Gold Corporation (see White Gold Corp. news release dated June 14, 2017).

The Touleary property is the location of the first significant VMS system identified in the White Gold District. The Touleary VMS system was discovered by Arcus as part of a five hole (935 m) diamond drill program in 2011. The best drill intersection from the limited 2011 program was a 2.25 m interval containing 7.18% Cu, 116 g/t Ag, 3.55 g/t Au and 4.30% Zn.

The location of the new Touleary claims and full results for all previous work on the Touleary and Dan Man properties can be viewed on the Arcus website (www.arcusdevelopmentgroup.com).

The technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by William A. Wengzynowski, P. Eng., a consultant to Arcus and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of Arcus Development Group Inc.

Ian J. Talbot, President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE: This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "will", "will be", "will have", "is expected to" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Arcus Development Group Inc.'s expectations are the risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Arcus Development Group Inc. with securities regulators. Those filings can be found on the Internet at http://www.sedar.com.

Contacts:

Ian J. Talbot

President & CEO

Arcus Development Group Inc.

(604) 687-2522

(604) 688-2578 (FAX)

italbot@telus.net

www.arcusdevelopmentgroup.com



Grant Longhurst

Corporate Communications

Arcus Development Group Inc.

(604) 506-2445

(604) 688-2578 (FAX)

grant@highpci.com

www.arcusdevelopmentgroup.com



