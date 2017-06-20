4th year in a row Application Platform leader has made the list



RESTON, Va., 2017-06-20 14:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) today announces that it has been named to the The Washington Post's "2017 Top Workplaces" list. This is the fourth year that the list has been published, and the fourth time that Appian has been named a winner. In the new list, Appian was cited for sustaining a dynamic environment that keeps employees engaged, where debate is encouraged across all levels of the company, and where every employee is empowered to try new ideas and approaches in pursuit of positive results.



In its fourth survey, The Washington Post's Top Workplaces list spotlights private, public, nonprofit and government agencies with the highest ratings from their employees in a survey conducted by Workplace Dynamics. The Washington Post invited 1,335 companies to participate in the survey.



"Appian's employees are the source of our success," said Matt Calkins, CEO of Appian. "We are committed to maintaining a culture of innovation where the best idea wins no matter where it comes from, and where every employee has the right to amaze their peers. Appian employees are extraordinarily talented, and in this kind of environment, talented people do great things."



Appian is ushering in the era of low-code application development. When companies write software on the Appian Platform, it's faster to build, easier to change, more mobile, more portable to the cloud, more integrated, and more secure. By giving companies a better way to write unique software, Appian helps organizations define their own personality, move at the speed of their customers, and shape the meaning of their own brand.



Appian employees are passionate about challenging the status quo and improving the world through great software. Appian's approach gives individuals greater ownership and input into decisions and makes for a more efficient and happier workplace.



