No. 11/17 Nasdaq Copenhagen



Nikolaj Plads 6 DK-1067 Copenhagen K



Copenhagen, 20 June 2017 COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT nr. 11/2017











PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND



The Board of Directors of Cemat has just resolved to pay extraordinary dividend totalling approx. DKK 10.0m, corresponding to an amount of DKK 0.04 per share of nominally DKK 0.02. This amount is lower than the amount of DKK 14.8m expected until now, as the Company decided to allocate funds to increase its ownership interest in Cemat 70.



Cemat A/S



Jens Borelli-Kjær



Chairman of the Board



This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language



version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=635891