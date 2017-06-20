No. 11/17 Nasdaq Copenhagen
Nikolaj Plads 6 DK-1067 Copenhagen K
Copenhagen, 20 June 2017 COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT nr. 11/2017
PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND
The Board of Directors of Cemat has just resolved to pay extraordinary dividend totalling approx. DKK 10.0m, corresponding to an amount of DKK 0.04 per share of nominally DKK 0.02. This amount is lower than the amount of DKK 14.8m expected until now, as the Company decided to allocate funds to increase its ownership interest in Cemat 70.
Cemat A/S
Jens Borelli-Kjær
Chairman of the Board
This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language
version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=635891
Nikolaj Plads 6 DK-1067 Copenhagen K
Copenhagen, 20 June 2017 COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT nr. 11/2017
PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND
The Board of Directors of Cemat has just resolved to pay extraordinary dividend totalling approx. DKK 10.0m, corresponding to an amount of DKK 0.04 per share of nominally DKK 0.02. This amount is lower than the amount of DKK 14.8m expected until now, as the Company decided to allocate funds to increase its ownership interest in Cemat 70.
Cemat A/S
Jens Borelli-Kjær
Chairman of the Board
This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language
version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=635891