The Nykredit Group will pre-issue covered bonds (SDOs) on 21 June 2017 in accordance with the rules of the Danish Executive Order on bond issuance, balance principle and risk management of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority.



The relevant bond are shown in the attached pdf-file.



The pre-issued bond will subsequently qualify as LCR Level 1B assets. Following the daily tap-issues, the pre-issued bond amount will be reduced accordingly.



Questions may be addressed to Christian Mauritzen, Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 10 14, or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 15 21.



Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=635887