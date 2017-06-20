While the grid operator Enatrel conducts a feasibility study for solar distributed generation projects, the president Daniel Ortega urges the Parliament to approve the reform of the energy system which will introduce net metering for PV.

Nicaragua's state-owned grid operator Enatrel announced it is conducting a feasibility study for distributed generation from solar.

The company said it is now assessing the feasibility of small-sized grid-connected power generators. This, Enatrel added, will enable the installation of PV and wind power systems for self-consumption at households, factories or government buildings. These installations, according ...

