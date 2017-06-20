PotNetwork Holding, Inc.: With $1,098,448.00 in May Revenues, PotNetwork Holding Reports Strong Continuing Climb in Diamond CBD Revenues

Strengthened by Highly Successive and Determined Market Visibility, Sales Soar Over $1 Million May Projection, as Consumable Product Line Grows Increasingly Popular

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2017 / PotNetwork Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK: POTN) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Diamond CBD, Inc., after reporting a string of record-breaking monthly revenues, reports once again that it has surpassed projections yet again as the result of heightening demand for its products.

"To the surprise of many, our momentum has not plateaued. Our continued upward trend in sales is the result of an offering of an outstanding range of excellent products supported by a determined, tireless and goal-oriented team. As we conclude a succession of very successful trade show events, we continue to be exceedingly pleased with the results," stated Maria Gomez, Regional Vice President of Sales of Diamond CBD, Inc. As a result of the timing of Diamond CBD's consumables growing popularity, unsurpassed product quality, and numerous event presentations, consumer and trade enthusiasm for Diamond CBD's products continue to escalate and drive sales.

Diamond CBD recently disclosed that for the month of April 2017 the Company had accomplished a massive spike in revenues year over year. Similarly, no momentum was lost in May as over $1,000,000 in monthly sales has been reported. These continued record results can be attributed to Diamond CBD's aggressive strategy since the first of the year of showcasing both its product line and highly successful branding strategy at numerous widely recognized industry events and investor conferences.

Having recently surpassed the milestone of distributing 1 million Chill Gummy edibles, and having its CBD products distributed in approximately 10,000 retail locations nationwide, the Company continues to report ongoing heavy order flow. Moreover, as a result of the Company's strategic publicity efforts and high-profile presence at major trade shows and conventions, the Company anticipates continued strong growth in its customer base, brand recognition and overall market preference for its products.

PotNetwork Holding recently announced that Diamond CBD, Inc. had reported first quarter 2017 revenue of $1,858,347.48 which exceeded total revenue of $1,663,081.78 for all of calendar year 2016. Consolidated financial statements for the Company have been published and can be viewed at OTCMarkets.com.

About Diamond CBD Inc.: Diamond CBD focuses on the research, development, and multi-national marketing of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD's team consists of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, and scientists, dedicated to producing the finest and purest cannabidiol (CBD) oils. The result is a robust selection considered among the most powerful natural CBD oils and E-Liquids found anywhere. For more information, please visit its website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

About PotNetwork Holding Inc: PotNetwork Holding Inc. (OTC PINK: POTN) is a publicly traded company that acts as a holding company for its subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD oils, and Sunrise Auto Mall, Inc.

