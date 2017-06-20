SANTA BARBARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Bl-Awesome™ is pleased to announce its new line of hair accessory and headwear products with the launch of a new website. The line features a variety of products in fashionable colors and prints that are suitable for babies, young girls and women of all ages.

"As a former athlete, I wanted to fill a void in the market and provide women with practical and stylish hair solutions," said Noa Harrel, founder and President of Bl-Awesome!™. "I personally designed Bl-Awesome!™ products to be functional, fashionable and feminine for females of all ages and lifestyles."

Products in the Bl-Awesome!™ line include:

Bl-Awesome!™ and Bl-Awesome! Band™ - a two-piece accessory providing women with a feminine and comfortable head band that can be worn with or without the Bl-Awesome!™ hair tie as an accent "blossom"

Baby Bl-Awesome!™ and Baby Bl-Awesome! Band™ - a smaller version of the Bl-Awesome!™ and Bl-Awesome!™ Band specially designed for use with babies and toddlers

Bl-Awesome! Cap™ - a feminine cap that provides a solution for simultaneous hair control and sun protection

Bl-Awesome! Visor™ - made of natural woven straws to offer women a versatile and elegant option for sun protection

Bl-Awesome!™ is proud to be an American company, with all design, manufacturing and fulfillment done in the United States with the exception of select woven straw head wear components that are made in China.

Bl-Awesome! also celebrates American patriotism with the I Love America line of products created for babies, young girls and women. Select Bl-Awesome!™ products feature the "I Love America" heart-shaped logo, "I Love America" prints, or are available in red, white and blue.

For more information on Bl-Awesome!™, visit www.bl-awesome.com.

About Bl-Awesome!

Created by a former professional figure-skater, Bl-Awesome!™ products are especially designed to be functional, fashionable and feminine hair accessory and headwear products for babies, young girls and women of all ages. All Bl-Awesome!™ products feature the signature Bl-Awesome™, a decorative, single twist hair tie as the perfect go-to for everything from date night to Saturday morning strolls at the park. The range of fashion colors and prints easily complement sporty, casual, and dressy attire.

