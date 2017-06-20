IST Announces Availability of Sentiment Analysis on Genesys AppFoundry

DUBAI, UAE, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Marketplace of business applications focused 100% on customer experience; IST leverages industry-leading Genesys Customer Experience Platform to deliver world-class solutions

IST has launched Sentiment Analysis on the Genesys AppFoundry, an online marketplace focused on customer experience solutions. The AppFoundry allows Genesys customers to discover, research and connect with a broad range of customer experience applications, integrations and services that address their unique customer needs.

Created by IST's Language and Speech Innovation Center (LSIC), Sentiment Analysis is the only solution available in the market today that combines both sentiment analysis and actionable intelligence in Arabic Language.

IST's Sentiment Analysis is created for organizations to understand how their customers feel and provides a pro-active tool to respond in a timely and effective manner. This powerful insight will boost an organization's Net Promoter Score (NPS) and increase customer satisfaction.

Built on the Genesys Customer Experience Platform, Sentiment Analysis is currently available on the AppFoundry on this link

Connected to organizations' digital channels, IST's Sentiment Analysis offers the highest accuracy in terms of understanding local Arabic dialect. The language database is constantly updated to cater for new phrases and words used by today's new generation of customer. Fully customizable metrics allows for accurate measurement based on your business thresholds.

The solution offers businesses the chance to listen in on their customers' conversations across all social media platforms. It can automatically decipher whether customers' comments are positive, negative or neutral. It can also determine possible sales opportunities by steering comments that contain questions. As a result, this allows contact centers to better manage and direct their customer queries to the appropriate agent based on the sentiments and topics those customers originally expressed on social media.

"Genesys is founded on a history of collaboration and openness. With the AppFoundry, we have launched a global call to action for partners to create world-class applications and solutions to help our customers take their customer experience to the next level," said Merijn te Booij, chief marketing officer of Genesys. "Companies like IST are harnessing the power of the AppFoundry and the Genesys Customer Experience Platform in creative ways to help our customers differentiate through a single marketplace that addresses their unique needs."

Contact:

Sherif Fahmy,

sfahmy@istnetworks.com

