With effect from June 21, 2017, the subscription rights in Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including July 3, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: OASM TR ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010101170 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 139697 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



With effect from June 21, 2017, the paid subscription shares in Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: OASM BTA ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010101188 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 139698 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Nils Fredrik Dehlin, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.