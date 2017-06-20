

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were little changed Tuesday morning, giving up modest overnight gains amid more speeches from Federal Reserve officials.



Hawkish comments from New York Fed President William Dudley on Monday underscored the Fed's determination to gradually normalize interest rates despite a rough patch for the U.S. economy.



In the absence of first-tier economic data today, traders will continued to pay attention to Fed remarks for clues about when they will further tighten.



Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer overnight in Amsterdam said the low interest rate environment may have contributed to 'high and rising' home prices around the world. However, he made no specific remarks on monetary policy or the economic outlook in his speech.



Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren will speak about 'Bad zero: Financial Stability in a Low Interest Rate Environment' at the DNB-Riksbank Macroprudential Conference Series in Amsterdam at 8.15 am ET.



Gold was down $2 at $1245 an ounce, having touched a 4-week low.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX