North America Infrared Spectroscopy Market, 2017-2024 - Growing Proteomics Market & Increased Demand for Applied Markets - Research and Markets

North America Infrared Spectroscopy Market is Expected to Reach USD 599.9 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.7% During the Forecast Period of 2017 to 2024

The North America infrared spectroscopy market have been segmented On the basis of product type into IR spectroscopy instruments and IR spectroscopy accessories. The IR Spectroscopy Instruments market is further segmented into benchtop, infrared microscopy, portable, hyphenated and terahertz IR spectroscopy. The IR Spectroscopy Accessories market is segmented ATR accessories, liquid cells, diffuse & specular reflectance accessories, gas cells and others.

Based on spectrum the market is segmented into Near IR, Far IR, and Mid IR.

On the basis of application the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, food & beverages, environmental testing, academics, security, industrial and petrochemical.

Major Players Operating in this Market:

- Agilent Technologies

- Bruker Corporation

- California Analytical Instruments

- Carl Zeiss Spectroscopy GmbH

- EMD Millipore

- Foss

- Harrick Scientific Products

- Jasco Inc.

- Perkinelmer Inc.

- Pike Technologies

- Schimadzu Corporation

- Specac Ltd.

- Teledyne Technologies Inc.

- The ABB Group

- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Market Overview

3.1. Drivers

3.1.1. Increasing Food Safety Concern

3.1.2. Technological Advancement

3.1.3. Increasing Life Science R&D Spending

3.2. Restraints

3.2.1. Shortage of Trained Staff

3.3. Opportunities

3.3.1. Growing Proteomics Market

3.3.2. Increased Demand for Applied Markets



4 Executive Summary



5 Premium Insights



6 North America IR Spectroscopy Market, by Type

6.1. Overview

6.2. IR Spectroscopy Instruments, by Product Type

A. Benchtop IR Spectroscopy

B. IR Microscopy

C. Portable IR Spectroscopy

D. Hyphenated

E. Terahertz

6.3. IR Spectroscopy Accessories, by Product Type

A. Atr Accessories

B. Liquid Cells

C. Diffuse & Specular Reflectance Accessories

D. Gas Cells



7 North America IR Spectroscopy Market, by Application

7.1. Overview

7.2. Pharmaceuticals

7.3. Food & Beverages

7.4. Biotechnological

7.5. Industrial

7.6. Academics

7.7. Petrochemicals

7.8. Environmental Testing

7.9. Security



8 North America IR Spectroscopy Market, by Spectrum

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Near Infrared

8.3. Far Infrared

8.4. Mid Infrared



9 North America IR Spectroscopy Market, by Geography



10 North America IR Spectroscopy Market: Competitive Landscape



11 North America IR Spectroscopy Market, Company Profiles



