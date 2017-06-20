

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) on Tuesday announced an order from China Aircraft Leasing Group or CALC for 50 737 MAX airplanes at the 2017 Paris Air Show.



The agreement includes an order for 15 of the new 737 MAX 10, which was launched Monday at the show. This order is CALC's first direct purchase from Boeing, with a value of $5.8 billion at list prices.



CALC currently owns a fleet of 89 aircraft. With this new order, its outstanding order book now consists of 139 aircraft, putting the company on track to deliver a total of no less than 230 aircraft by 2023.



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history.



Mike Poon, CEO of CALC, said, 'Our strong order book is a valuable asset that is supporting our global expansion strategy, and we will continue to strengthen our future delivery pipeline in collaboration with aircraft manufacturers, among other aviation partners.'



