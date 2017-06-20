

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to plunge Tuesday morning and are on the verge of bear market territory, having dropped nearly 20 percent in the past few weeks.



The global supply glut is likely to weigh on oil prices throughout the year, as OPEC's production limits are being offset by robust non-OPEC output particularly from the U.S. shale fields.



On Friday, Baker Hughes said the U.S. rig count rose by 6 to 747, the most since April 2015. Drillers have added rigs 20 weeks in a row, the longest streak on record.



OPEC's supply deal with Russia is other threatened by geopolitical tensions including proxy squabbles between Saudi Arabia and Iran.



Crude oil for July was down $1 at $43.22 a barrel ahead of the customary weekly U.S. inventories data from the American Petroleum Institute and Energy Information Administration.



Prices have tumbled to the lowest since November.



