SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Baristas Coffee Company (OTC PINK: BCCI) announced that it has added Fox News, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, and Sports Illustrated to its current ongoing campaign advertising Baristas White Coffee single serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system.

Baristas recently kicked off a national multi-faceted advertising campaign which combines digital display advertising driving traffic directly to Amazon with a broad reaching terrestrial (over the air) radio campaign on over 120 stations nationally utilizing the top radio platform in the country. Baristas added Spotify the world's most listened to streaming music to its campaign currently underway. This campaign is the initial expansion of advertising and focuses exclusively on the unique white coffee Keurig cups. A media plan has been developed extending out over the next 6 months focusing on the expanding Baristas White Coffee product line as well as other Baristas products soon to be announced.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "Our marketing is working not only driving sales and revenue but in gathering information regarding our customers. We have learned in the initial stages of the sales increases over the last 30 days that our target audience is much broader than we expected. Although the 18 to 34 sector that is choosing White Coffee as a more natural high caffeine alternative to energy drinks and chemically laden energy shots continues to be our core audience, we are seeing significant traction in the 35/54 audience who are embracing White Coffee as a refreshing, lower acidic alternative to their traditional coffee choices. The acceleration and expansion of our current 6-month advertising program to include the core consumer portals of the 35/54 audience will capitalize on this broader audience."

Baristas partnered with Amazon, the most valuable retailer in the United States, to offer the only White Coffee single serve cups compatible with the Keurig® K-Cup® Brewing System 2.0 available on www.amazon.com at: https://www.amazon.com/Baristas-White-Coffee-Single-Arabica/dp/B018VYS7YW/ref=sr_1_1_a_it?ie=UTF8&qid=1496872256&sr=8-1&keywords=baristas+white+coffee through "Amazon Prime."

White Coffee is a rarity and is developed using a slow and low heat roast that preserves a much higher caffeine level than a traditional roast. Because the beans have been under-roasted, white coffee has a lighter taste than traditional coffee and is described as both neutral and nutty.

www.baristas.tv Baristas is a national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it was the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. Baristas has recently refocused its business to focus on its wholesale and direct to consumer coffee based products such as single serve coffee pods compatible with Keurig 2.0 brewing system. Baristas special "Espresso Blend" and its revolutionary "White Coffee" have become strong sellers, with the lightly roasted 3X the caffeine, "White Coffee" becoming the number one white coffee Keurig compatible cup in the nation.

