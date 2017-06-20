WESTON, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 --Petrone Worldwide, Inc. (OTCQB: PFWI) is a leader in the hospitality industry with global operations capabilities, with more than 150 new products debuting and available in inventory. Petrone's commitment to grow sales through innovative, trend-right and problem-solving new products will meet consumer demand. These products range from dinnerware designed to meet the challenges in high-volume foodservice environments to handicrafts uniquely crafted to enhance the experience of the consumer.

Petrone also will showcase to hospitality and foodservice buyers, restaurateurs and hoteliers to explore Petrone's portfolio door to door.

"We're taking foodservice product offerings and marketing to the next level by targeting our new offerings to specific trends and sales points of our customers," said Victor Petrone, chief executive officer. "Well-researched and strategic new products are the core basis of our strategy to respond to the onerous and ever-changing foodservice and hospitality environment. We're using all the resources at our disposal, including our strategic partnerships and previous capital investments, to create momentum and meet market opportunities head on; all of which is set to further increase PFWI revenue."

Petrone Worldwide, Inc. will continue to update both the public and shareholders on a regular basis by way of press releases, financial statements and other SEC disclosures.

About Petrone Worldwide, Inc. (OTCQB: PFWI):

Petrone Worldwide, Inc. is a leader in the hospitality industry with global operations capabilities. Now providing third party logistics for overseas manufacturing companies attempting to sell their goods in North America, PFWI sells and markets products under its own proprietary name and acts as distributor for a wide variety of companies to the hospitality trade. For more information visit www.petroneworldwide.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

For further information, please contact:

Victor Petrone

2200 N. Commerce Parkway

Suite 200

Weston, FL 33326

954-529-2000



