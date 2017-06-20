NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- BlastGard International, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC: BLGA), manufacturer and distributor of protective products for military and law enforcement personnel, and developer of the patented BlastWrap® technology which effectively mitigates blast effects and suppresses post-blast fires, announces that it has engaged the corporate communications expertise of NetworkNewsWire ("NNW").

"One only has to read the news headlines to understand the importance of the antiterrorism technologies offered through our BlastGard Defense and quality Armor solutions through HighCom Security. We are in continuous pursuit of becoming a leading global provider of life-protecting products and materials, and recognize that strong communication with shareholders is essential to this goal," says Paul Sparkes, Chairman of BlastGuard/Highcom. "We look forward to integrating NetworkNewsWire's strategies as we focus on delivering equitable return to our shareholders via continued corporate growth."

NNW is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW's strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client-Partner relationship with BlastGard International, NNW will leverage its investor-based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the Company.

"BlastGard International is operating in an incredibly relevant industry, bringing to the table an innovative approach to blast mitigation and the defense industry as a whole," states Sherri Franklin, director of Content Marketing for NNW. "We look forward to assisting the company with a corporate communications campaign that effectively keeps shareholders and the investment community up to date on its operations and technology."

About HighCom Security, Inc.

HighCom Security, Inc. ("HighCom") is a leading provider of high performance and affordable body armor, personal protective equipment, and armor systems and related accessories. The Company's ballistic solutions have been deployed to hundreds of thousands of operators in the world, including the U.S. Armed Forces, Allied forces, Federal Government Agencies, in addition to law enforcement and corrections, and other security personnel, both domestically and abroad.

For more information, visit https://highcomsecurity.com.

About BlastGard International, Inc.

BlastGard International, Inc. manufactures and markets proprietary blast mitigation materials. The Company's patented BlastWrap® technology effectively mitigates blast effects and suppresses post-blast fires. This unique technology can be used to create new, finished products or be used to retrofit to existing products. BlastGard's core market focus is on blast effects mitigation for the commercial sector, military, law enforcement and government agencies.

For more information, visit http://www.blastgardintl.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides to users (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) enhanced press release services, and (3) a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

NNW Contact:



NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Email Contact



