HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- ProBility Media Corp. (OTCQB: PBYA), an education technology (EdTech) company building the first full-service training, compliance and career advancement brand for the skilled trades, announces it has filed Form 10-Q for its 2017 fiscal second quarter ended April 30, 2017.

ProBility Media also gives insight into how programs coming out of the White House encourage the type of training and education offered by the Company.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2017 totaled $1,840,647, an increase of 253% compared to revenues of $727,286 in the second quarter of 2016. The year-over-year growth represents the fourth straight quarter of increasing revenues. Gross margins increased from 24.6% in the second quarter of 2016 to 37.5% in the second quarter of 2017.

Fiscal 2017 Second-Quarter Highlights:

Joined forces with GlobalSim to introduce virtual reality training to the crane industry;

Reported third quarter of consecutive quarter-over-quarter growth;

Appointed Billy Smith, crane industry veteran, to the newly created vocational advisory board;

Received FINRA approval to change the corporate name to ProBility Media Corp.; and

Fiscal 2017 First-Quarter Subsequent Event Highlights:

Expanded distribution with new 2017 electrician exam preparation series; and

"We are extremely proud of our incredibly talented team that continues to deliver sequential revenue growth and record sales," commented Evan Levine, Noah Davis and Steven Plumb, executive management team members of ProBility Media. "Recent sales are reflective of an increase in volume of our online courses which has resulted in an increase in gross margins and we expect this trend to continue. With the macro business environment now focusing on apprenticeships for the skilled trades, ProBility is well positioned as a formidable competitor delivering high quality education and training."

The Trump Administration is initiating new programs that acknowledge and support the growth in the very industries that ProBility offers its fully developed learning, training, and compliance products. In a recent quote, President Donald Trump stated, "We're empowering these companies, these unions... to go out and create new apprenticeships for millions of our citizens... [to] place students into great jobs without crippling debt... instead apprentices earn while they learn."

About ProBility Media Corp.

ProBility Media Corp. is an EdTEch company building the first full service training, compliance and career advancement brand for the skilled trades. Through its divisions Brown Technical Media Corp., Brown Technical Publications Inc., Brown Book Shop, Inc., National Electrical Wholesale Providers, One Exam Prep, LLC, and its partnership with Globalsim Inc., ProBility is executing a disruptive strategy of defragmenting the skilled trades training market place by offering high quality training courses and materials and preparing the workforce for excellence. ProBility services customers from the tradesman to the small business to the enterprise level corporation.

