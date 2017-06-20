Global Programming Language Training Market - Analysis & Forecasts to 2021 - Driven by Increasing Trend of Online Learning - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Programming Language Training Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global programming language training market to grow at a CAGR of 3.33% during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Global Programming Language Training Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing trend of online learning. The growth in the use of technology has given rise to an increasing trend toward online learning, especially in the developing countries. Online learning provides flexibility to students to learn to code at their own pace and convenience.



According to the report, one driver in the market is adoption of cloud computing. The adoption of cloud computing is a prominent factor that is responsible for the growth of online learning models. Cloud computing provides an easy way to deliver training to the learning crowd, which is extremely helpful in the corporate training scenario. It allows employees and students to access the learning content at their own convenience. The incorporation of learning management systems has made this possible.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increase in open online educational resources. With the advent of the Internet, the programming language training market has seen a steady growth in open online courses. Web sites such as edX and Coursera allow students to access the programming language content for free. These websites provide content that is similar to that delivered by any other company.





Key vendors:



Analytics Training Institute

Global Knowledge Training

Learning Tree International

NetCom Learning

NIIT



Other prominent vendors:



Aptech

Bloc

Coursera

Dev Bootcamp

edX

Firebrand Training

Lynda.com

Makers Academy

Manipal ProLearn

ONLC training center

Simplilearn Solutions

Udacity

Udemy



