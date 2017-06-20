Worldwide Nano Positioning Systems Market: Thrust on Product Development and Diversification Drives Growth, Finds TMR

ALBANY, New York, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A handful of prominent players account for almost 75.0% share in the global market for nano positioning systems. This makes the competitive landscape consolidated. Physik Instrumente (PI), Aerotech, Inc., Prior Scientific Instruments, and Cedrat Technologies are to name a few of the dominant players in the market.

Physik Instrumente held the leading share of 31.1% in the global nano positioning systems market in 2016. Its leading position has been brought about by the continued thrust on bringing out new products to entice more consumers. Similar strategies have been employed by other players in the market too, to further their positions.

As per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global nano positioning systems market is slated to reach a value of US$264.1 mn in 2025 from US$85.4 mn in 2016 by rising at a robust 13.4% CAGR from 2017 to 2025.

Increasing Research in France and Germany Powers Europe Market

Depending upon the type of actuator, the global nano positioning systems market can be segmented into MEMS-based electrostatic, Magneto-strictive, Electromagnetic, Piezo Actuator, etc. The Piezo actuators accounted for a dominant market share of 37.15% in 2016 and will likely retain their leading position going forward too. The report by TMR states that MEMs-based technology is being further investigated for its use in integration and performance.

Depending upon geography, the key segments of the global nano positioning systems market are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of them, Europe accounted for maximum share in the market in 2016 and expanding at a robust CAGR of 13.7% from 2017 to 2025, it is expected to grow its leading share marginally. Driving phenomenal growth in the nano positioning systems market in Europe is the growing demand for ceramic technology for miniaturization in different applications such as white light inferometry, precision laser machining, and increasing research in nano systems in the nations of France and Germany.

Surging Demand for MEMS Boosts Market

At the forefront of driving demand in the global nano positioning systems market is the rising demand for MEMS depending upon capacitive sensors in consumer electronics and wearables market. "Increasing demand for microscopic structures and devices which combine optical, mechanical, and fluidic elements with electronics, which are even smaller than the grain of a sand and which provides a very simple structure, presenting multiple moving structure being integrated with microelectronics are the major factors expected to boost the demand for MEMS based capacitive sensors during the forecast period," explains the lead analyst of the report.

Apart from that, growing demand for ceramic technology for miniaturization and rising need of piezoelectric actuators in aerospace industry are also serving to underpin growth in the global nano positioning systems market.

Hysteresis Loss and Backlash Hobbles Market

Posing a hindrance to the global nano positioning systems market is the hysteresis loss and backlash which is negatively impacting the performance of position actuators. Explains the lead analyst of the report, "Hysteresis relates to the actuator's memory which reduces the effect of the input. It creates a lag during output related to its immediate input. The lagging effect wastes the energy which is used to produce rotary motion as a mode of heating or vibration. This issue is very small in nature, but for position actuator applications even a minute loss of motion produces measured inaccuracy."

This review is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled, "Nano Positioning Systems Market (Sensor Type - Capacitive, Piezoresistive, and Piezoelectric; Actuator Type - MEMS-based Electrostatic, Magneto-Strictive, Electromagnetic, and Piezo; Application - Optics & Photonics, R&D, Microscopy, Advance Positioning System, and Aerospace) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2025."

Global Nano Positioning Systems Market, by Sensor Type

Capacitive Sensor

Piezoresistive Sensor

Piezoelectric Sensor

Others

Global Nano Positioning Systems Market, by Actuator Type

MEMS-based electrostatic Actuator

Magneto- Strictive Actuator

Electromagnetic Actuator

Piezo Actuator

Others

Global Nano Positioning Systems Market, by Application

Optics & Photonics

R&D

Microscopy

Advance Positioning System

Aerospace

Others

Global Nano Positioning Systems Market, by Region

North America

The U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa

and U.A.E

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

