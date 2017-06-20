

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. is close to an agreement to produce electric cars in China for the first time, giving it better access to the world's largest auto market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. An agreement with the city of Shanghai could come as soon as this week that would allow the electric car maker to build facilities in the Lingang development zone.



The details are being finalized and the timing of the announcement could change, the report said. Under existing rules, Tesla would need to set up a joint venture with at least one local partner.



For Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, local production is key to its continued growth in China, where the company's last year revenue tripled to more than $1 billion.



Further, assembling vehicles locally would allow the company to avoid a 25 percent tax, the report said.



In 2015, China surpassed the U.S. to become the world's biggest market for the non-emission autos, with the support of the Government. The country aims to boost annual sales of plug-in hybrids and fully electric cars 10-fold in the next decade.



Its said to be crucial that Tesla bring down the costs of electric cars to reach more consumers and to compete in a market where more than 200 companies have already announced plans to build new-energy vehicles.



Tesla would begin rolling out the Model 3, a more affordable and smaller electric sedan, in the U.S. next month, while it is yet to launch the Model 3 in China.



The company reportedly made roughly 80,000 cars in 2016, and aims to boost its production by about 7-fold to 500,000 annually by 2018.



Tesla also plans to finalize locations of up to three battery Gigafactories this year. The estimated cost of its battery gigafactory near Reno, Nevada, is expected to reach about $5 billion.



In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Tesla shares were gaining around 3.6 percent to $383.



