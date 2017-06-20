Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Turtle Beach Announces Agreement with Splyce; Set to Expand its International Presence

Research Desk Line-up: Iteris Post Earnings Coverage

The Announcement

Splyce's Call of Duty team will be competing at the Call of Duty World League Anaheim Open, held at the Anaheim Convention Center, which started on June 18, 2017. Splyce has a proven track record of performance where its Call of Duty team recently became the first European team to excel in a major international tournament on US grounds. The team dominated the Call of Duty World League Season One finals and established itself as a top-tier team in competitive Call of Duty. The Anaheim tournament will feature different teams from around the world heading for P2P combat on PlayStation 4 for a prize pool of $200,000.

Under the partnership with Turtle Beach, Splyce's console team will be leveraging the Company's Elite Pro Tournament Gaming Headset, Tactical Audio Controller, and other Elite Pro accessories. The Company's entire Elite Pro line is designed exclusively for the generation of professional and aspiring teams and players, setting new benchmarks for audio performance and comfort.

Turtle Beach Portfolio

On May 16, 2017, the Company revealed two new models for its 2017 lineup of acclaimed gaming headsets for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The Company additionally announced XO THREE, the officially licensed gaming headset for Xbox One and RECON 150, with large 50mm speakers and the Company's flagship high-sensitivity microphone to deliver unbeatable game and chat audio required to win in the multiplayer format. The Company plans to launch the XO THREE and RECON 150 in July at an MSRP of $69.95.

Turtle Beach announced on May 2017, the release of RECON CHAT for Xbox One and PS4, known to redefine professional gaming experience. The XO THREE and RECON 150, in addition to the high-sensitivity microphone, include convenient in-line controls that put Master Volume and Mic Mute right at the player's fingertips. The XO THREE is known to deliver immersive virtual surround sound on Xbox One via Windows Sonic for Headphones, delivering a better, in-depth experience.

Company Expansion Prospects

Turtle Beach, in the recent years, has aimed to expand its presence in international markets. The Company announced on May 11, 2017, that it will execute two steps to significantly expand its presence in the Australian market. Under the announcement, the Company reported that it has joined hands with SYF Gaming, an Australian professional gaming organization, fielding teams across different console games and titles, including, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Call of Duty, Battlefield 1, and StarCraft 2. Under the new partnership, SYF Gaming teams and players will don the Company's "ELITE PRO"pipeline of gaming audio gears.

Additionally, Turtle Beach announced a new Australian distribution partner, Five Star Games, which will work directly with the Company to expand its overall reach in the Australian market. The Company expects to grow its business in the international markets and these two partnerships will act as a definite step to creating a market-leading position in the Australian market.

Last Close Stock Review

At the close of trading session on Monday, June 19, 2017, Turtle Beach's stock price declined 2.67% to end the day at $0.73. A total volume of 105.08 thousand shares were exchanged during the session. At Monday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $35.72 million.

