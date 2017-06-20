Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - GM Announces Arlington Supplier Park; Set to Deliver New Jobs to the Area

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=GM. The Company announced on June 16, 2017, that it will open a new supplier park facilitate future vehicle production at its Arlington Assembly. Spanning more than 1.2 million square feet, the park will consist of two industrial manufacturing and warehouse buildings. The park is expected to house around 1,250 employees and will bring about 850 new jobs to Arlington, Texas. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on GM. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=GM

About the Announcement

The supplier park is set to enhance the Company's manufacturing operations and help generate significant benefits to the related businesses and communities. Along with bringing significant employment opportunities to Arlington, the supplier park will create improved logistics efficiency and coordination. With strong supplier and community relations, the Company is well-positioned to create new supplier parks to generate significant benefits to its manufacturing operations and the community in which it operates.

According to the official press release, International Automotive Components (IAC), a key GM supplier, will be introducing operations at the Arlington automotive logistics center. IAC is a global supplier of automotive components and systems, including interior and exterior trim. The Company reported net FY16 sales of $6 billion. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the Company operates 77 manufacturing facilities across 18 countries.

The Company

General Motors is the leading automotive conglomerate which serves the world's largest and fastest growing automotive markets through its production units in 30 countries.

General Motors currently employs approximately 4,225 people to build the world-class Chevrolet Tahoe, MC Yukon, Yukon XL, Suburban, and Cadillac Escalade brands of vehicles. The job opening for the supplier park in Arlington is in addition to the 7,000 jobs earlier announced by General Motors in January 2017. The supplier park will generate approximately $151 million in taxable sales and purchases in Texas, annually, post the execution of the announcement.

The Trump Policy

Donald Trump, the current President of the United States, has decided to renegotiate the 23-year old North American Free Trade Agreement, which has set ground rules for Detroit and foreign-based automakers operating in the US, Canada, and Mexico. General Motors, is also part of these automakers as the SUV's assembled at GM's Arlington plant have the highest Mexican content of any vehicles produced in North America.

General Motors plans to add about 1,500 factory jobs in the US after Trump's public criticism of GM's Mexican imports. Nevertheless, the Company stated that both the 1,500 jobs and the 600 supplier jobs were planned before Mr. Trump's election. On January 14, 2017, President Donald Trump overstated job gains boasting about a carmaker that would lay off more workers in Michigan than it will hire in 2018. On the same day, General Motors announced in a speech that it is adding 900 jobs in Michigan.

GM Supplier Park Portfolio

General Motors has been executing a definitive strategy to create supplier parks adjacent to its US manufacturing sites like Northpoint at GM's Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas; Wentzville Assembly Plant in Missouri; Bowling Green Assembly in Kentucky; and the Fort Wayne Assembly Plant in Indiana. Supplier parks near assembly plants result in significant savings from reduced transportation costs, higher quality communications, and continuous improvement activities.

Last Close Stock Review

On Monday, June 19, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $34.35, rising slightly by 0.17% from its previous closing price of $34.29. A total volume of 11.03 million shares have exchanged hands. General Motors' stock price surged 5.79% in the last one month and 17.52% in the previous twelve months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 5.31 and has a dividend yield of 4.43%. The stock currently has a market cap of $52.31 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst, for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily