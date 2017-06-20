

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production growth exceeded expectations and producer price inflation eased in May, data published by the Central Statistical Office revealed Tuesday.



Industrial production expanded 5.5 percent month-on-month in May, bigger than the expected growth of 5.1 percent.



The monthly growth was largely driven by 6.3 percent rise in manufacturing and 8.6 percent increase in the mining and quarrying output.



Year-on-year, industrial production climbed 9.1 percent in May compared to the expected growth of 8.5 percent.



Another report from statistical office showed that producer price inflation eased to 2.5 percent from 4.2 percent in the previous month. Economists had forecast a 2.9 percent rise.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.5 percent after easing 0.2 percent in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX