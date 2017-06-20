ROUYN-NORANDA, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RDS) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from the ongoing 20,000 m drill program at the Company's O'Brien gold project located along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac fault halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d'Or, Quebec. Drilling results continue to demonstrate lateral and vertical continuity of current mineral resources of the O'Brien deposit. Moreover, Radisson continues to confirm the presence high-grade gold intercepts within wider low grade mineralized envelopes, as first highlighted in May 9th, 2017 Press Release (OB 17-25 returned 1.0 g/t Au over 93 metres).

Since the last update, results have been received for five drill holes (OB-17-26 to OB-17-30). With two drill-rigs active onsite, the company is currently drilling hole OB-17-45. Assays are currently pending for 14 holes for a total of 7,425 m.

Highlights:

-- Drill hole OB-17-29 intersected 19.6 metres grading 4.5 g/t Au at a depth of 354 m and including high-grade gold intervals of 33.2 g/t Au over 2.0 m and 8.6 g/t Au over 1.0 m (see figure 1 and 2). -- Drill hole OB-17-30 intersected 24.3 metres grading 1.5 g/t Au at a depth of 532 m, including 10.7 g/t Au over 1.2 m. Drill hole OB-17-30 targeted up-dip extension of drill hole OB-16-05 that returned gold values of 17.6 g/t Au over 1.4 m. -- Drill hole OB-17-26 intersected 47 metres grading 1.2 g/t Au at a depth of 460 m, including 6.5 g/t Au over 3.0 m.

Exploration Update

Up to date, 8 exploration drill holes for a total of 3,867 metres were completed on high-priority exploration targets. Four of these drill holes were completed in the Cadillac sediments, north of the Larder-Lake-Cadillac fault, whereas four drill holes were completed south of the O'Brien deposit within the Pontiac sediments. Results are currently pending.

Historical drill core re-logging and assaying

In light of the wide zone of low grade gold mineralization recently intersected in drill hole OB 17-25, OB-17-26, OB-17-29 and OB-17-30, the company intends to review, re-log and assay, if warranted, the near-surface sections of historical drill core from the 36E area. Prior to 2016, most of these holes have incomplete assay sequence inside the Piche group. Only highly mineralized zones were assayed without paying attention to a possible wider low-grade envelope model.

Mario Bouchard, President and CEO commented: "We are very excited by today's results as we continue to encounter high-grade gold mineralization in extension of current resources of the 36E area. We are also excited to pursue the exploration-drilling program with a second drill-rig. The Cadillac group sediments, where historical drilling have returned gold values is of particular interest for Radisson, we are excited to drill this area of the property which could lead to significant discovery outside current resources".

Table 1 Drilling results summary at the O'Brien gold project

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hole From To Length Grade Interpreted zone ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (m) (m) (m) Au ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OB-17-26 431.0 432.4 1.4 3.7 PICHE VOLCANICS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 460.0 507.0 47.0 1.2 QFP #1 -------------------------------------------------------- Including 469.0 478.0 9.0 2.1 ---------------------------- 500.5 503.5 3.0 6.5 -------------------------------------------------------- Which includes 500.5 502.0 1.5 11.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OB-17-27 - - - - NSV(ii) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OB-17-28 399.0 400.0 1.0 6.5 QFP #2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OB-17-29 354.5 374.1 19.6 4.5 QFP #1 -------------------------------------------------------- Including 354.5 358.0 3.5 4.2 ---------------------------- 357.0 358.0 1.0 8.6 ---------------------------- 367.0 369.0 2.0 33.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OB-17-29 413.5 420.4 6.9 1.1 PICHE VOLCANICS -------------------------------------------------------- Including 413.5 414.0 0.5 4.6 VG ---------------------------- 418.5 419.0 0.5 2.9 VG ---------------------------- 419.9 420.4 0.5 0.6 VG ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OB-17-30 532.5 556.8 24.3 1.5 QFP #2 VG -------------------------------------------------------- Including 542.5 543.5 1.0 4.6 ---------------------------- 548.8 550.0 1.2 10.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (i)VG; Denotes presence of visible gold (ii)NSV; No significant value Note; Results are presented as down hole width; true width are estimated between 55 to 70% of down hole thickness.

All drill cores in this campaign are NQ in size. Assays were completed on sawn half-cores, with the second half kept for future reference. The samples were analyzed using standard fire assay procedures with Atomic Absorption (AA) finish at Techni-Lab Actlabs in Ste-Germaine-Boule in Abitibi, Quebec. Samples yielding a grade higher than 5 g/t were analyzed a second time by fire assay with gravimetric finish at the same laboratory. Samples containing visible gold were analyzed with metallic sieve procedure. Standard reference materials and blank samples were inserted prior to shipment for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program.

Qualified Person

Tony Brisson, P. Geo, independent consultant, acts as a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a Quebec-based mineral exploration company. The O'Brien project, cut by the regional Larder-Lake-Cadillac Fault, is Radisson's flagship asset. The project hosts the former O'Brien Mine, considered to have been the Abitibi Greenstone Belt's highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; InnovExplo, April 2015).

For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com

