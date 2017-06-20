VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- GT Gold Corp. ("GT Gold" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: GTT).GT Gold is pleased to report that camp construction at its Tatogga property in northwestern British Columbia, Canada, is now complete and Phase I drilling of the Company's promising new Saddle gold target is now underway. The Phase I program is expected to encompass about 4,600 metres of both RC and diamond drilling in 98 holes, with completion targeted for late July, as per schedule below. Initial laboratory assays are anticipated by mid-July.

A Phase II drill program comprised of some 3,000 metres of core drilling will directly follow Phase I, subject to the results obtained from Phase I. Efficient execution of Phases I and II would allow room for a Phase III drill program later in the season, and if undertaken, as much as 9,000-10,000 metres of drilling may be completed this year.

Drilling will initially focus on the Saddle South portion of the Saddle target area, within which exceptionally high gold-in-soil values have been identified within broad, coherent anomalies (see news releases dated November 30 and December 13, 2016). The nature of the topography and immature, thin soils at the Saddle South target suggest the soil values reflect mineralization lying directly beneath.

The summer 2017 exploration program at Saddle, now underway, has multiple components, presently anticipated to unfold as per the following tentative schedule.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Camp construction Complete ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ground based IP geophysical survey, June 17 - June 28 approx. 20 line-km ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RC drilling, 76 holes, up to 2,000 June 20 - July 4 metres ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Drill pad building June 21 - June 30 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Archaeology survey June 28 - July 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trenching July 1 - July 5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Diamond drilling, 22 holes, approx. July 5 - July 28 2,600 metres ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Soil sampling, approx. 1,200 samples July 6 - July 26 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Drill pad building July 8 - August 18 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Laboratory assay results July 10 - September 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Downhole surveying July 15 - July 30 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Water quality survey July 17 - July 20 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ground IP survey #2 August 1 - August 12 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Diamond drilling, # holes TBD, approx.August 3 - August 24 3,000 metres ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional work TBD ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

An animated presentation in Microsoft Powerpoint of the Saddle Phase I drill program is available for download as a .zip file from the Company's home page at www.gtgoldcorp.ca.

Charles J. Greig, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for GT Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

New Corporate Secretary

The Company is pleased to announce that Ms. Jo-Anne Archibald has joined GT Gold as the Company's new Corporate Secretary, replacing Shaun Drake, who has stepped down for personal reasons. The directors would like to thank Shaun for his past services, and to welcome Ms. Archibald. Ms. Archibald has been President of DSA Corporate Services Inc. since 2011. Previously, she served as Senior Vice President, at TMX Equicom.

