A team of researchers from Rice University in Houston, Texas has developed a new method for using solar power to desalinate sea water. Part of a federally funded research effort into water treatment , the team has developed a system utilizing a combination of membrane distillation and nanophotonics to turn salt water into fresh drinking water.

Desalination plants are a vital source of clean water in many parts of the world, with several thousand plants already in operation in 150 countries. The process, however, is typically very energy intensive, something which this first major innovation from the Center for Nanotechnology Enabled Water Treatment (NEWT), based at Rice University, aims to improve upon.

The team at NEWT built on an emerging technology known as membrane distillation, whereby hot salt water is flowed across one side of a porous membrane and cold freshwater across the other, and water vapor is drawn through to the cold side, to create ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...