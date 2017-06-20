Power generators that have less than 100 MW of capacity on the U.K. grid will see the payments they receive for supplying backup power during peak hours slashed from £45/kw to between £3/kw and £7/kw as Ofgem seeks to get grip of consumer electricity bills.

Ofgem, the U.K.'s energy regulator, has confirmed today that the level of subsidy paid to small-scale providers of backup power to the national grid will be slashed from £45/kW to between £3/kW and £7/kW.

This move follows mounting pressure on Ofgem to lower consumers' energy bills, with the regulator saying that by reducing this subsidy the average household could cut its electricity bill by £20 per year.

However, clean energy advocates have criticized the decision, stressing that the cuts are another damaging blow to the development of next-generation flexibility and energy storage technologies.

There is also concern that Ofgem has caved into pressure ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...