Ofgem, the U.K.'s energy regulator, has confirmed today that the level of subsidy paid to small-scale providers of backup power to the national grid will be slashed from £45/kW to between £3/kW and £7/kW.
This move follows mounting pressure on Ofgem to lower consumers' energy bills, with the regulator saying that by reducing this subsidy the average household could cut its electricity bill by £20 per year.
However, clean energy advocates have criticized the decision, stressing that the cuts are another damaging blow to the development of next-generation flexibility and energy storage technologies.
There is also concern that Ofgem has caved into pressure