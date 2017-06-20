Fried Frank Adds London Real Estate Partners Darren Rogers and Patrick Williams

LONDON, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP announced today that Darren Rogers and Patrick Williams will join the Firm as partners in the Corporate Real Estate practice, based in the London office.

Mr. Rogers and Mr. Williams have developed a strong UK-focused real estate investment practice, having worked together for more than a decade. They have been responsible for many high-profile property investment transactions in the UK and Europe, advising leading domestic and international property investors and sponsors.

"We are delighted that Darren and Patrick are joining Fried Frank," David J. Greenwald, Chairman of Fried Frank said. "The real estate practice in London is an important focus for us as we continue our strategy of aligning our European practices with the Firm's core practices. The addition of Darren and Patrick further advances this strategic approach."

Mr. Rogers represents clients in a wide variety of real estate investment transactions in the UK and Europe, with a principal focus on joint venture arrangements, acquisitions and dispositions. His client base is dominated by real estate funds, offshore sovereign funds and other investors in real estate. Mr. Williams represents clients in relation to the property aspects of investment, acquisition and disposition transactions, development projects and significant leasing transactions.

"The appointments of Darren and Patrick will enable us to significantly expand our presence in the London real estate market," said Mark Mifsud, corporate partner in Fried Frank's Asset Management Practice and managing partner ofthe Firm'sLondon office. "We all look forward to working with them."

Fiona J. Kelly,corporate partner and co-head of the Firm's Corporate Real Estate Transactions Practice, commented: "With broad experience in all aspects of commercial real estate law and corporate law, Fried Frank represents clients in all facets of high value commercial real estate investment. Darren and Patrick have a strong reputation, both within the UK and internationally, for providing preeminent counsel in this sector. We are thrilled to welcome them to Fried Frank."

Both Mr. Rogers and Mr. Williams will join Fried Frank from Ashurst, where they are partners in the Real Estate practice.

"Fried Frank's Real Estate Department is the top in its field," said Jonathan L. Mechanic, chair of the Firm's Real Estate Department. "Our practice comprises both domestic and cross-border matters-whether acting for international investors coming to the US or for US and international clients investing overseas. The addition of Darren and Patrick will allow us to meet the increasing demand from our clients, as well as further develop our capabilities in the London real estate market."

