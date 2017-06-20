TULSA, OK--(Marketwired - June 20, 2017) - RJD Green (OTC PINK: RJDG) subsidiary IOSOFT discusses the progression in revenues of their new payments software platforms.

RJD Green Inc. announced the beta implementation process has been completed and initial implementation revenues will be completed in July with full revenue streams coming forward in August. Annual revenues for their first contract are expected to exceed $240,000 annually.

IOSOFT begins beta processing with four additional contracted clients, two beginning in August and two in September with full implementation of the software services over the sixty days beta processing launch. IOSOFT has additional contracts forthcoming on a monthly basis, which will accelerate in quantity per month launched after the current four companies are fully implemented.

As these initial clients are fully implemented, revenues are projected to be over $1,100,000 annually from the initial five clients.

As IOSOFT completes this benchmark, rapid acceleration of revenues to 2018 budgeted projections is expected on a continuing monthly basis.

The IOSOFT Difference

IOSOFT offers a proven software platform with innovative pricing, product flexibility, and guaranteed revenue stream that offers the healthcare industry new profitability after a period of contraction and reduced margins within the payment process for payers and providers

About IOSOFT Inc.

IOSOFT provides proprietary software for medical billing, Healthcare claims adjudication, automotive warranty payments, and electronic payments between healthcare Payers and Providers, and several other platform developments. Since formation, IOSOFT has been a third-party developer of software and provides IT support for the platforms developed.

Current efforts of IOSOFT are in healthcare payment systems that provide unique payment technologies and services or software that can be integrated with legacy or existing systems of healthcare payers, such as, Blue Cross, Aetna, CIGNA and others. IOSOFT provides targeted product offerings for healthcare providers, provider networks, physicians and hospitals; and clearinghouse companies.

About RJD Green Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSOFT Inc., a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers: Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer. Visit http://www.rjdgreen.com

Forward-looking Statement:

