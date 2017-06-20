Global Chiropractic Software Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.22% by 2021 - Increasing Need for Maximizing Chair Time Utilization - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Chiropractic Software Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global chiropractic software market to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Global Chiropractic Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of mobile-based chiropractic applications. Many chiropractic software buyers are beginning to consider mobile platform support because chiropractic practitioners and their employees are increasingly using mobile devices such as smartphones and tablet for work. Hence, many chiropractic software vendors are offering mobile functionality either via a web browser or mobile app. The mobile-based chiropractic software allows practitioners to accomplish more from outside the office and also improves mobility within the practice.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing need for maximizing chair time utilization. In chiropractic practices, maximizing of chair time utilization is the key driver of success. Chair time is the amount of time a patient spends in the chair of a doctor's clinic either for examination or treatment. The efficient utilization of chair time by doctors to treat more patients results in higher revenue and improved profits.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is threat from open-source chiropractic software vendors. The global chiropractic software market has open-source vendors that provide a range of business analytics tools and applications. The open-source chiropractic software can be downloaded and run on all platforms. As the purchasing and licensing costs of the commercial chiropractic software are high, a number of medium-sized chiropractic practices and individual practitioners prefer open-source products, which are freely available on the Internet.

