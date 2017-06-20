Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Germany Fitness Equipment Market Trends and Forecast To 2024" report to their offering.

Germany Fitness Equipment Market is Expected to Reach USD 1,861.9 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.8% During the Forecast Period of 2017 to 2024

Fitness equipments include all monitoring and machinery tools which requires for physical fitness. Exercise helps to control fat, burn calories, healthy heart, to improve physical stamina and for muscular strength. The awareness towards fitness is the main factor driving the market for fitness equipments in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The implementation of fitness equipment is majorly obsessed by the huge number of obese people, chiefly in developed countries. The heavy population segment drives the practice of cardiovascular equipment for weight management. The increased alertness for health fitness also drives the implementation of fitness equipment, chiefly preferred by increasing in-home equipment sales and fitness club memberships.

The Germany fitness equipment market have been segmented On the basis of product the market is segmented into body composition analyzers, fitness monitoring equipment, cardiovascular training equipment and strength training equipment.

Based on end-users the market is segmented into health clubs/gyms, home settings, corporate settings, hotels, apartments, hospitals, clinics.

Major Players Operating in this Market:

Brunswick Corporation

Cosmed

GE Healthcare

Hammer Fitness

Johnson Health Tech

Nautilus

Omron Healthcare

Precor

Schnell Trainingsgerate

Stair Master

Tanita

Technogym

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Landscape Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Germany Fitness Equipment Market: Key Primary Insights

4.3. Market Overview

4.4. Key Market Trends and Upcoming Technologies

5 Executive Summary

6 Fitness Equipment Market, by Type

6.1. Overview

6.2. Fitness Equipment, by Type

6.2.1. Body Composition Analyzers

6.2.1.1. Bioimpedence Analyzers

6.2.1.2. Skinfold Caliper

6.2.1.3. Dual Emissionx-Ray Absorptiometry (Dexa)

6.2.1.4. Hydrostatic Weighing

6.2.1.5. Air Displacement Plethysmography

6.2.2. Fitness Monitoring Equipment

6.2.3. Cardiovascular Training Equipment

6.2.3.1. Treadmills

6.2.3.2. Elliptical Trainers

6.2.3.3. Stationary Cycles

6.2.3.4. Rowing Machines

6.2.3.5. Stair Steppers

6.2.4. Strength Training Equipment

6.2.4.1. Single Stations

6.2.4.2. Plate Loaded Equipment

6.2.4.3. Free Weights

6.2.4.4. Benches Racks

6.2.4.5. Multi-Stations

7 Fitness Equipment Market, by End-Users

7.1. Overview

7.2. Fitness Equipment, by End-Users

7.2.1. Health Clubs

7.2.2. Gyms

7.2.3. Home Settings

7.2.4. Corporate Settings

7.2.5. Apartments

7.2.6. Hotels

7.2.7. Hospitals

7.2.8. Clinics

8 Fitness Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

9 Fitness Equipment Market, Company Profiles

10 Appendix

11 About the Publisher

Companies Mentioned

