The 2017 .eu Web Awards nomination period ends on 4 July 2017. All domain holders are encouraged to nominate their own, or another's, .eu or .?? domain name before that date

The .eu Web Awards is a contest that provides a nice opportunity for well-built websites and stellar content creators to be recognized for their hard-earned efforts in their respective fields. The initiative has not only been advantageous to those nominated, as it also generates additional awareness to the benefits of joining the .eu and .?? community.

Culminating during the Gala event on 21 November 2017, the winners in each of the five categories The Leaders, Rising Stars, Laurels, House of .eu, and Better World will be awarded a custom trophy and certificate, digital Web Awards icon, and an opportunity to film a one-minute video which will help to promote their website to the masses.

"The goal of the initiative is to show our appreciation for the entire .eu and .?? community. We like to think of it as a chance for holders to further their ambitions and gain valuable exposure. There are tons of amazing websites out there that don't get enough recognition, which is why we created the .eu Web Awards initiative.", commented Giovanni Seppia, EURid's External Relations Manager.

Nominations are to be submitted directly on webawards.eurid.eu. Three websites per category will be shortlisted according to the number of nominations they receive.

To see the past .eu Web Awards winners, visit eurid.eu/en/about-us/initiatives/.

For more information, please visit webawards.eurid.eu

About EURid

EURid is the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu and .?? top-level domains, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. EURid works with around 700 accredited registrars and provides support in the 24 official EU languages. EURid has its headquarters in Brussels (Belgium), and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (the Czech Republic) and Stockholm (Sweden). More information at: eurid.eu/en/about-us/.

