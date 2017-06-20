

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) announced its corporate venture arm Merck Ventures created iOnctura SA, Geneva, Switzerland. This immuno-oncology spin-out company was formed around two assets from the Healthcare R&D portfolio of Merck and three assets from Cancer Research Technology or CRT.



CRT is the commercial arm of Cancer Research UK, London, UK. Merck Ventures will manage the investment and will be represented on iOnctura's board of directors.



iOnctura aims to develop a pipeline of selected assets that target and modulate mechanisms that drive immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment.



In exchange for the exclusive global option to license three immuno-oncology assets from CRT, iOnctura will provide CRT with an initial equity holding in the company and will make further payments for the achievement of late development and approval milestones as well as royalties on net sales.



iOnctura has also secured access to future supply of avelumab, being co-developed and co-commercialized by Merck and Pfizer, which will enable acceleration into initial clinical proof of concept studies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX