

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP, BPAX) announced the launch of Diphenoxylate HCl and Atropine Sulfate Tablets, 2.5mg/0.025mg. Diphenoxylate HCl and Atropine Sulfate Tablets are effective as an adjunctive therapy in the management of diarrhea.



According to IMS Health, the annual U.S. market for Diphenoxylate HCl and Atropine Sulfate Tablets is approximately $56 million. Prior to ANI's launch, there were two companies marketing a generic version of this drug product.



Arthur Przybyl, ANI's President and CEO said, 'This is the seventh product that ANI has successfully re-commercialized from its portfolio of acquired discontinued ANDA products. Through the end of the first quarter of 2017, ANI had re-commercialized five of the 54 acquired products.'



