PARIS, FRANCE -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- PARIS INTERNATIONAL AIR SHOW - Esterline Corporation (www.esterline.com) (NYSE: ESL), a leading global specialty manufacturer primarily serving the aerospace and defense markets, today announced it will supply distributor Triman Industries, Inc., with its Korry-branded press-to-test indicators for resale to the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). The DLA is the combat logistics support agency for the U.S. Department of Defense, and will be restocking its inventory with a multi-year supply of Korry indicators, which are critical components for master-caution assemblies in the F-16 cockpit.

Esterline has supplied Korry switching and display products and other human-machine interface solutions for the F-16 multirole fighter since the inception of the program. Triman Industries is a specialized distribution company providing military land, sea and air aftermarket products to the defense industry.

"Esterline has been a consistent supplier to the F-16 program since first production in the 1970s and over many upgrades," said Rob Gibbs, president of the Esterline Control & Communication Systems business unit providing Korry products, "Our partnership with Triman, a highly regarded distributor, underscores our commitment to keep supporting this versatile aircraft, one of the most common in service among the U.S. armed forces and those of our allies worldwide."

"This procurement by DLA of Esterline's Korry products for the F-16 highlights our core competence: to serve as the critical link between end users and best-in-class suppliers," said Scott Truskin, President of Triman Industries. "We pay close attention to the details, especially in the attentive service and uncompromising quality assurance that support long-term relationships. Both our suppliers and customers know they can rely on us."

About Esterline Control & Communication Systems

Esterline Control & Communication Systems (www.esterline.com/controlandcommunication) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Esterline Corporation that designs and produces leading technology control and communication components and subsystems for today's advanced requirements, focusing on delivering high-reliability human-machine interface (HMI) solutions to its customers across the globe.

About Esterline Corporation

Esterline Corporation is a leading worldwide supplier to the aerospace and defense industry specializing in three core areas: Advanced Materials; Avionics & Controls; and Sensors & Systems. With annual sales of approximately $2 billion, Esterline employs roughly 13,000 people worldwide.

Operations within the Advanced Materials segment focus on technologies including high-temperature-resistant materials and components used for a wide range of military and commercial aerospace purposes, and combustible ordnance and electronic warfare countermeasure products.

Operations within the Avionics & Controls segment focus on technology interface systems for commercial and military aircraft and similar devices for land- and sea-based military vehicles, cockpit displays and integration systems, flight training and simulation equipment, secure communications systems, specialized medical equipment, and other high-end industrial applications.

The Sensors & Systems segment includes operations that produce high-precision temperature and pressure sensors, specialized harsh-environment connectors, electrical power distribution equipment, and other related systems principally for aerospace and defense customers.