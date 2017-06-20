OTTAWA, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- CENX, a global leader in software solutions for the telecom industry, today announces the appointment of Edward Kennedy as its President and Chief Executive Officer. Edward brings 30 years of leadership experience to CENX, having served in strategic, executive positions for numerous telecommunications companies over the years, most recently as the CEO, and President of Tollgrade Communications, Inc. (formally, (NASDAQ: TLGD)).

"We are very excited to welcome Ed as the new President and CEO of CENX," said Sean Dalton, Chairman of the board at CENX. "Having spent more than 30 years building global networks, Ed has an extensive understanding of the service provider landscape and appreciates the importance of having real-time actionable network intelligence. His experience gives him the unique industry insight that CENX was looking for in order to further reinforce its leadership position in the telecommunications software market."

In his new role at CENX, Edward will focus on expanding CENX's footprint in global markets and ensure that CENX continues to establish itself as a supplier to the world's biggest telecommunication companies, while growing CENX's software business through strategic partnerships. Edward will also oversee the company's organizational and functional development as it scales to meet continued demand.

"I am very excited to lead the outstanding team that CENX has assembled," said Edward Kennedy. "Service providers are contending with escalating demand and increasingly complex networks. CENX is uniquely positioned to help them address these challenges at scale by fundamentally changing the way service providers view the network."

