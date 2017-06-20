sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

35,619 Euro		-0,389
-1,08 %
WKN: 877518 ISIN: US3535141028 Ticker-Symbol: FE4 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO INC
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO INC35,619-1,08 %