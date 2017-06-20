FAIRFAX, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- MKACyber, a rapidly expanding Managed Security Operations Services Provider (MSSP) and security consulting firm with elite SOC expertise, today announced the addition of Cindy Gagliano as President. Teaming with MKACyber Founder and CEO Mischel Kwon, Ms. Gagliano will oversee all MKACyber customer engagements and the teams responsible for delivering technical defensive security, security operations and information assurance services.

Bringing two decades of security and consulting experience to MKACyber, Ms. Gagliano has held senior roles with organizations that include the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Booz Allen Hamilton. Her career has been focused on helping organizations mature their enterprise-wide risk management and incident management programs, strengthening their protection and response capabilities to threats and related vulnerabilities.

In addition to Ms. Gagliano -- and to accommodate its strong customer growth -- MKACyber has expanded its leadership team with several key hires. With substantial experience in security operations, financial administration and marketing in the private and public sectors, the new executives include:

Christen Gentile, Chief Marketing Officer - Ms. Gentile is responsible for the strategic direction and execution of all marketing and communication efforts. She brings to MKACyber more than 10 years of wide-ranging corporate and agency marketing and communications experience from organizations such as Kaspersky Lab, Globalscape and Lois Paul & Partners.





Ron Fleming, Director of Security Operations and Services - Mr. Fleming oversees the delivery of state-of-the-art managed security operations solutions to private and public sector organizations. He comes to MKACyber with over 20 years of IT operations and cybersecurity experience from companies that include General Dynamics, CSC and First Information Technology Services.





Nazia Khan, Director of Assessments - Ms. Khan oversees the delivery of consulting services for assessing and improving customer cybersecurity operations programs. She joins MKACyber with over a decade of IT security and assessment experience, most recently serving as Security Assessment Manager for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, working within the department and across external agencies to improve their security programs.





Katherine Baylor, Director of Finance - Ms. Baylor oversees all functions relating to accounting, finance and tax. She joins MKACyber with nearly a decade of financial and operations experience, most recently serving as a Tax Manager in PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP's asset management practice, focusing primarily on venture capital clients.





Underscoring MKACyber's growth, the company also recently announced Series A funding and the appointment of several internationally recognized security industry leaders to its board of directors.

"I am thrilled with the high-caliber and diverse talent that we consistently attract to MKACyber. Cindy, Christen, Ron, Nazia and Katherine are welcome additions to MKACyber and further bolster an already world-class team," said Ms. Kwon. "Their collective expertise will help us continue to deliver on our mission to help global enterprises and leading government organizations modernize their security operations centers, detection capabilities and incident response processes."

MKACyber provides Managed Security Operations Services (MSSP) and consulting to help organizations modernize their security operations in a holistic and cost-effective manner. Founded in 2010 by Ms. Kwon -- following her successes in such positions as Director of the U.S. Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT) and Vice President of Public Sector Security for RSA Security -- the company works closely with commercial and federal government customers across executive and technical levels to vastly improve how organizations currently approach security operations.

Recognized for bringing much-needed innovation and repeatable processes to a critically important part of the security market, the company's comprehensive MSSP offering and consulting services include:

Managed Security Operations Services - Based on its proprietary risk-driven SOC Methodology, driven by threat intel and focused on detection and incident response, MKACyber offers fully-managed services for threat monitoring/detection, vulnerability management and incident response/remediation.





Assessment and Consulting - End-to-end consulting services for assessing, building and/or repairing operational security capabilities; this includes establishing and/or augmenting threat intelligence and vulnerability management programs as well as physical SOC architecture and implementation.





MKACyber is a woman-owned business. In addition to her role with the company, Ms. Kwon is founder of the Cybersecurity Diversity Foundation, which is committed to supporting educational and workplace diversity in the field of cybersecurity.

About MKACyber

MKACyber delivers strong, defensive operational cybersecurity capabilities to enterprise and government organizations. Providing SOC assessments, high-touch managed SOC services and CISO advisory and collaboration support capabilities, the company arms its customers with best-in-class solutions that address the most pressing needs of groups ranging from boards of directors and executive teams to technical staffs. Visit us at www.mkacyber.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

