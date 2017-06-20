NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Industry thought leaders will discuss and debate the impact of LTE-A Pro, Gigabit LTE and 5G on the wireless industry at Light Reading's (www.lightreading.com) "LTE Advanced Pro and Gigabit LTE: The Path to 5G" breakfast workshop set for the morning of September 13 at Mobile World Congress Americas (https://tmt.knect365.com/ltepro).

Held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in San Francisco, California, from 7:30 - 9:00 AM, the breakfast features keynote speaker Günther Ottendorfer, Chief Operating Officer, Technology at Sprint, and covers the following topics:

The role of LTE-A Pro in driving superior capacity economics and end-user performance

How carrier aggregation, 256 QAM and massive MIMO combine to support gigabit downlink speeds

The use of unlicensed 5GHz and shared 3.5GHz (CBRS) spectrum to enable extreme peak rate services

Deployment of non-standalone 5G NR in an LTE network

Mobility and dual-connectivity between mmWave 5G and evolved LTE RANs

System architecture evolution covering the core network, edge computing and SDN

"LTE-Advanced Pro is the major upgrade release for LTE. It introduces a host of new capabilities that will lay the groundwork for commercial 5G services," says Gabriel Brown, Principal Analyst at Heavy Reading, and conference chair. "Investment in 5G-ready LTE-A Pro technology is vital for US operators to achieve superior capacity economics, to compete on performance, and to open up advanced new services. This special breakfast discusses how LTE-A Pro and Gigabit LTE will have an immediate market impact and pave the way for the introduction of 5G."

"LTE Advanced Pro and Gigabit LTE: The Path to 5G" is sponsored by Qualcomm.

Speaking and sponsor opportunities are available. Contact events@lightreading.com for more information.

To view the full event agenda, click here. To register to attend, click here.

