SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Zscaler, Inc., the leading cloud security company, today announced the appointment of Howard Ting as its new chief marketing officer. In this role, Ting will apply more than 20 years of marketing and product experience to accelerate the company's growth and strengthen its leadership position in driving secure IT transformation in the enterprise.

"Howard's track record of building world-class brands speaks to his ability to define and position transformative technologies," said Jay Chaudhry, founder and CEO of Zscaler. "As users and applications move off the corporate network, companies must fundamentally shift their strategy to protect users in an environment they no longer control. Zscaler plays an integral role in this transformation, and Howard's deep understanding of cloud security and network infrastructure will help accelerate our growth and extend our leadership."

Ting joins the Zscaler™ team from Nutanix, where he played an essential role in scaling the business from initial sales to approximately $1 billion in annualized billings in just over four years. During his tenure, Ting built and led the marketing organization and was also responsible for product management, investor relations, and talent acquisition at various points. Prior to Nutanix, he held leadership positions at Palo Alto Networks, overseeing the demand generation and associated functions, which spurred the company's accelerated growth. He has also held product management and marketing roles at Securent, Microsoft, and RSA Security. Ting holds a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

"Zscaler might be one of Silicon Valley's best kept secrets, with a cloud security platform that helps leading Global 2000 organizations securely transform their network to enable cloud adoption and user mobility," said Ting. "After being in the cockpit of two high-growth companies in the past decade, I am thrilled to join a company with the technology platform and market opportunity that Zscaler has and look forward to contributing to the next phase of growth."

