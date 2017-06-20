GRASS VALLEY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Simlatus Corporation (OTC PINK: SIML) announces today the company has begun manufacturing its new SyncPal immersive product and anticipate making deliveries next month in July.

The company's Chief Executive Officer, Bob Stillwaugh, discussed the 2017 roll-out of another innovative commercial broadcast product referred to as SyncPal. Stillwaugh stated, "The SyncPal has a target of 10,000 studios in the USA alone. Many of these studios continue to have embedded audio/video lip-sync problems and our SyncPal is a solution. The potential revenue is approximately $30M, and to date we have received orders for over $500,000 which is 300% above our projected revenue for SyncPal's 2017 sales. More important is that we already have positive relationships with many of these studios, and they will be responsive to our cost effective solution to improve the quality of their program."

ABOUT SIMLATUS: www.simlatus.com

Simlatus Corporation designs, manufactures and sells commercial audio and video broadcast equipment worldwide. The company has a current expanding revenue base in the broadcast industry with long-term national and international distribution. Our customers include large broadcast giants such as CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX, ESPN and DIRECTV, as well as many smaller broadcast customers which include religious facilities, international broadcast facilities, colleges, and radio stations. The new Simlatus-IBS™ will allow the company to capitalize in the $150B growing industry of augmented/virtual reality.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements. While these statements are made to convey to the public the company's progress, business opportunities and growth prospects, readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements represent management's opinion. Whereas management believes such representations to be true and accurate based on information and data available to the company at this time, actual results may differ materially from those described. The Company's operations and business prospects are always subject to risk and uncertainties. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ are and will be set forth in the company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:



Tom Nelson

Tenassociates33@gmail.com

1-480-326-8577



