SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Vet Online Supply, Inc. (OTC PINK: VTNL) announces today that Samuel L. Berry was appointed to the Board of Directors.

Matt Scott, Director, stated, "As a member of the Board of Directors for Vet Online Supply, Samuel Berry will assist VTNL in branding the company's new intellectual property related to new surgical instruments and Cannabis products for future development. He is well educated and brings us seasoned management skills required to get the job done. Sam is a graduate from Keene State College in New Hampshire with a Bachelor of Science, and a graduate from Florida International University with his Master of Science. This is another example of how the company will forge revenue growth and stockholder equity."

ABOUT VET ONLINE SUPPLY:

Vet Online Supply, Inc. is a US based online retail reseller of premium veterinary supplies. The goal of "Vet Online Supply" is to provide the $38B industry with value priced, superior quality products.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements. While these statements are made to convey to the public the company's progress, business opportunities and growth prospects, readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements represent management's opinion. Whereas management believes such representations to be true and accurate based on information and data available to the company at this time, actual results may differ materially from those described. The Company's operations and business prospects are always subject to risk and uncertainties. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ are and will be set forth in the company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:



Tom Nelson

Tenassociates33@gmail.com

1-480-326-8577




