PORTLAND, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- iovation, the leading provider of device-based consumer authentication and fraud prevention solutions, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Ping Identity, the Identity Security Company. iovation has been invited to join the company's Technology Alliance Program alongside a thriving community of security industry stalwarts. The partnership combines the power of iovation's fraud intelligence network to detect unauthorized access with Ping's seamless and secure customer identity and access management (CIAM) offering. PingFederate customers are able to leverage iovation's consortium of 4,000 fraud experts who work together in real-time to both combat fraud at log-in and enhance trust for the customer single sign-on experience.

"The partnership between Ping and iovation extends Ping's CIAM solutions to protect customers at the most vulnerable point of the user experience," said Andre Durand, CEO and Founder, Ping Identity. "The combination of iovation's device intelligence along with PingFederate's API can provide greater assurance for consumers using unmanaged and third-party devices."

According to the 2017 Verizon Data Breach Incident Report, the fastest growing cause of cybercrime today is due to compromised credentials. Considering nearly three billion credentials were compromised and made available on the Dark Web in the last 18 months alone, it's clear that traditional authentication methods, like user names and passwords are no longer a sufficient guarantee to protect enterprise applications against data breaches. While the threat environment grows more ominous by the day, businesses are racing to bolster their security approach and improve their customers' web experience.

iovation's ClearKey device-based authentication and FraudForce solutions integrate with PingFederate, a secure federation server that provides single sign-on and API security for provisioning customer identity and access management. ClearKey works in conjunction with PingFederate to provide contextual, adaptive and risk-aware insights. The combined solution enables PingFederate to detect unauthorized access and prevent account takeover attempts by dynamically providing choices for multi-factor authentication while enhancing the consumer authentication experience.

"Enterprises today are struggling with managing the complexity of third-party and unmanaged devices where they lack visibility and control. iovation's solutions enhance PingFederate single sign-on to take advantage of iovation's unique fraud and risk insight that provides context-aware intelligence to thwart account take over at log-in," said Greg Pierson, CEO of iovation. "To this end, we're excited that this partnership with Ping Identity will help enterprises protect their customers and provide a frictionless yet strong authentication experience for the customer, especially while protecting access to applications via PingFederate."

ClearKey and FraudForce seamlessly integrate with PingFederate to enhance the customer identity and access management experience.

About iovation

Headquartered in Portland, OR, iovation was founded with a simple guiding mission: to make the Internet a safer place for people to conduct business. Since 2004, the company has been delivering against that goal, helping large brands protect their end users against online fraud and abuse that's increasingly more common in today's hacker culture. Using an intuitive and high availability product suite that focuses on authentication and fraud prevention, iovation identifies trustworthy customers through an advanced combination of device authentication and real-time risk evaluation. Armed with the world's largest device-based fraud prevention database, iovation safeguards tens of millions of transactions against fraudulent activities each day. And the world's foremost fraud and security experts regularly contribute their learnings as members of the iovation Community, an exclusive virtual crime-fighting network.

About Ping Identity | The Identity Security Company

Ping Identity envisions a digital world powered by identity. As the identity security company, we simplify how the world's largest organizations prevent security breaches, increase employee and partner productivity and provide personalized customer experiences. Enterprises choose Ping for our identity expertise, open standards leadership, partnership with companies like Microsoft, Amazon and Google, and collaboration with customers like Boeing, Cisco, Disney, GE, Kraft Foods, TIAA, Walgreens and over half of the Fortune 100. The Ping Identity Platform allows enterprises and their users to securely access cloud, mobile and on-premises applications while managing identity and profile data at scale. Architects and developers have flexible options to enhance and extend their existing applications and environments with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, directory and data governance capabilities. Visit www.pingidentity.com.

